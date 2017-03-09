Pizza delivery firm, Domino's Pizza Group, said its full-year operating profit rose 17.1%, driven by a surge in online and mobile orders.

Domino's also said today that it bought Norwegian pizza chain Dolly Dimple's from Norges Gruppen for an enterprise value of £4m through its associate Pizza Pizza Norway.

Domino's plans to integrate the Dolly Dimple's business into their operations in Norway, which currently has 12 operating stores.

The combined operation will have around 50 stores by the end of the year, Domino's said.

Domino's has been focusing on sales through online channels to compete better with food delivery company Just Eat, which said earlier this week that it expected another year of material growth.

The company has managed to stay ahead of competition by effectively using technologies such as digital wallets and apps for smartphones and smartwatches that help customers place and pay for orders quickly.

Dominos said online system sales represented 72% of all delivered sales, up from 67% in 2015. Mobile sales accounted for 73% of online system sales.

The company said it expects to open around 80 new stores in the UK and invest in additional supply chain centres in 2017.

The group, which has most of its stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said underlying pretax profit rose to £85.7m in the 52 weeks ended December 25 from £73.2m a year earlier.

Sales at UK stores open for two years rose 7.5% in the period.

The company, which is a master franchisee of US group Domino's Pizza Inc, said system sales rose 14.5% to £1 billion.

Last week, Domino's Pizza Inc, the parent group of Domino's in the US, reported a better-than-expected rise in revenue for the fourth quarter.