The Cannon Kirk group of property development firms have launched a High Court action over an alleged €15m "penalty" that has been imposed on them over loans held by a subsidiary of the National Asset Management Agency.

The action has been brought by more than 20 corporate entities in the Cannon Kirk group as well as by individuals Michael Cannon, Cathal Cannon, Seamus Cannon and Owen Kirk against National Asset Loan Management Designated Activity Company.

Seeking permission to bring the action Lyndon MacCann SC, with Niall Buckley Bl for the group told the High Court that the group wants to redeem loans taken over by NALM after securing a deal for alternative financing.

However, it says it cannot do so because of a redemption fee of more than €15m being sought by NALM.

Counsel said in 2010 loans advanced to the group by AIB were taken over by NAMA, which then transferred them to its subsidiary NALM.

Counsel said that over time the group has reduced their indebtedness in respect of the loans by over 50%.

However, in February 2016 the group executed an agreement that provided for the extension of certain loan facilities held by NALM, which were due to expire in March 2016.

It is claimed that as part of the agreement to extend the facilities NALM included a clause whereby the group would have to pay a redemption fee of €5m plus a further monthly fee of €1.5m on top of that.

At present NALM says approximately €15m is due and owing.

Counsel said it is his client's case that the clause in the agreement "operates as a penalty" and an impermissible clog regarding the redemption of the loans.

Counsel said the fees are not related to the quantum of the group's debt to NALM.

"The fees being charged are due whether €100m or one cent is owed," counsel said adding that the clause concerning the redemption fee is unlawful.

NALM's demand for payment of the €15m fee, counsel added, could put the group's business at risk.

In their action the plaintiffs seek declarations including that the clause contained in the 2016 agreement relating to the payment of a redemption fee constitutes a penalty clause and is void and unenforceable.

The plaintiffs also seek an order for the repayment of all monies paid to date to NALM under the clause.

They further seek damages for what they claim is NALM's intentional interference with their economic interests and for breach of contract and breach of duty.

Permission to bring the action against NALM was granted ex parte by Mr Justice Paul Gilligan.

The Judge said he was satisfied that a substantial issue had been raised.

The matter was adjourned to a date later this month.