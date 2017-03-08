Breccia, a company run by businessman Larry Goodman, has won its appeal in the bitter legal dispute over control of Dublin's Blackrock Clinic.

The Court of Appeal ruled Breccia was entitled to a judgment of €8.7m plus interest against developer, John Flynn and his company, Benray.

The court also found a receiver appointed by Breccia in 2014 over Benray's shares in Blackrock Hospital Limited (BHL) was validly appointed and was entitled to sell Benray's shares in the clinic.

The court said it will overturn orders and declarations made in the High Court in favour of Mr Flynn and Benray because it found the High Court misinterpreted provision of Blackrock Hospital Limited's 2006 shareholders' agreement.

The Appeal Court will make formal orders and deal with costs on 5 April.

Ms Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan agreed with the argument made by Breccia that there was no general principle of good faith and fair dealing in Irish contract law beyond recognised examples such as partnerships and in insurance law.

She ruled that even if there were, no "general" duty of good faith could be implied from the 2006 agreement.

The court overturned the High Court findings that there was an implied term in that agreement that the shareholders owed each other mutual general duties of good faith and fair dealing and that a shareholder's right to recover monies under another shareholder's loan was limited under the agreement.

The parties have until 5 April to consider the ruling.