The new boss of Adidas increased sales and profit targets, sending shares in the German sportswear firm to a record high as he pledged to keep investing heavily in the key US market and do more to boost e-commerce sales.

The more ambitious targets will maintain the pressure on US rivals Nike and Under Armour.

These firms have both been losing sales to the German brand in their home market, where its retro Superstar was the top selling shoe of 2016.

Kasper Rorsted, the Danish former boss of consumer goods firm Henkel who took over in October, said he was adding new goals to an existing 2015-2020 strategic plan, putting more focus on company culture, e-commerce and efficiency.

Rorsted replaced long-serving boss Herbert Hainer with a mandate to improve profitability after activist shareholders took stakes in Adidas in 2015 as the German firm fell further behind Nike in the US.

Even before Rorsted took over, Adidas had made significant strides, lifting marketing spending and shaking up its US business.

This helped its shares rise two-thirds in the last 12 months even though its profitability still lags that of Nike.

Rorsted said today that Adidas was still under-represented in the US, the world's biggest sporting goods market, and said he would invest more in personnel, infrastructure, marketing and in-store fittings and campaigns.

Adidas more than doubled its share of the US athletic footwear market to 10% in January, but remained far behind Nike on 45%, according to market data firm NPD.

German rival Puma has also been enjoying a revival in the US market, helped by a shift towards retro styles and away from basketball shoes which has hurt Under Armour and dampened Nike's success.

Rorsted said he wanted to focus even more strongly on the Adidas and Reebok brands in future, announcing plans to sell the ice hockey brand in addition to its golf business, which has been on the block since last May but has yet to find a buyer.

Rorsted also plans to expand the use of technologies such as 3D printing, and increase e-commerce sales to €4 billion by 2020, up from a previous target of €2 billion, and €1 billion achieved in 2016.

Nike has set a target to reach $7 billion in ecommerce sales by 2020, out of expected total revenue of $50 billion.

Rorsted has announced plans to harmonise and simplify business processes, including reducing the number of articles offered and harmonising marketing activities, a similar strategy to that he pursued at Henkel, which helped boost profitability there.

Rorsted also said he would make a push to promote more women at the firm based in southern Germany, while introducing a plan to link pay for top executives to the development of the Adidas share price.

Adidas lifted targets for currency-neutral revenues to rise between 10-12% on average between 2015 and 2020, while net income should grow between 20-22%.

For 2017, Adidas forecast currency-neutral sales growth of between 11-13% and net income to rise by as much as a fifth to a level up to €1.22 billion, ahead of the €1.13 billion expected by analysts.

Adidas reported a fourth-quarter net loss of €10m on sales up 12.5% to €4.69 billion, in line with most analyst forecasts after it took a one-off charge to help restructure struggling fitness brand Reebok.