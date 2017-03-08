New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that the volume of output in building and construction increased by 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared with the previous three months.

The CSO reported an increase of 4.2% in the volume of residential building work during the fourth quarter of 2016.

But the volume of work done in non-residential building and civil engineering fell by 1.1% and 0.8% respectively.

Today's figures show that on a yearly basis, the volume of output in building and construction increased by 16.8% in the fourth quarter of 2016 when compared with the fourth quarter of 2015.

The CSO said that output volumes increased by 34.4%, 16.3% and 3.3% respectively in residential, non-residential building and civil engineering work in the three months from October to December.

Meanwhile, there was an increase of 19% in the value of production over the same time.

