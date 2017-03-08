BANKS INVESTIGATED FOR ADVERTISING INCORRECT INTEREST RATES - A number of the State's best-known financial institutions are being investigated for advertising incorrect interest rates on credit card accounts between 2010 and 2013.

The Central Bank of Ireland is looking into AIB, Bank of Ireland, KBC Bank Ireland and Permanent TSB as part of a review of the practice, The Irish Times has learned. The issue revolves around how annual percentage rates (APRs) that apply to credit cards were advertised by the lenders. The rates published were slightly lower than those actually being charged. The lenders have argued that the rates applied to the accounts were actually the correct ones, a position that the Central Bank appears to have accepted. However, the APRs that were advertised at the time were not correct. Informed banking sources said this revolved around an incorrect interpretation of the EU's credit directive. Clarification on this was provided in 2013 at which point the banks accepted that they had been using the wrong rates in their ads and moved to correct them.

***

HOW HARD BORDER WILL HIT GUINNESS BREWERS IN THE POCKET - Guinness brewers Diageo raised fears with the Government that a post-Brexit hard Border would present a "particularly difficult challenge" to them.

Executives told of their concerns about the potential additional costs in their cross-Border operations if there's a return to customs controls at a meeting with Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan. He was told how Diageo brews beer in Dublin and sends it to Belfast to be canned before it's returned across the Border for export through Dublin Port, says the Irish Independent. "The prospect of Northern Ireland being outside the Customs Union is a particularly difficult challenge for such an integrated operation," a department official wrote in the minutes of the meeting. "The additional costs of even a 30-minute delay could be hugely significant for a company with 200 truck movements per week," she added. Records released under a Freedom of Information request show Diageo wanted to use the meeting to discuss its "unique perspective" on Brexit. In an email the firm estimated it supports around 18,900 jobs in Ireland and generates more than €1 billion worth of exports. The meeting was arranged for October 5, 2016 and the minutes note that even then Diageo's "working assumption" was that there would be a hard Brexit.

***

SPORTS DIRECT FACES 40% RISE IN EUROPEAN SUPPLY COSTS - Sports Direct faces a 40% increase in the cost of supplying goods to hundreds of European stores after the expiry of a hedging contract that has shielded the company from the weakening euro.

The news, barely six months after Mike Ashley’s chain admitted to losing £15m in an abortive attempt to hedge against the falling value of sterling, raised fresh questions over the profitability of the retailer’s European business. Sports Direct shares closed 4.7% lower at 285.3p. It follows a torrid year in which profits have more than halved and investors twice demanded the chairman’s removal, while the company, citing "efficiencies relating to the use of management time", equipped itself with a corporate plane. Sports Direct has expanded in Europe with its ranges of low-cost sports gear imported from Chinese factories using brands such as Everlast and Karrimor, says the Financial Times. The chain has 233 stores outside the UK, about 40% of its total, which make most of their sales in euros. However, Sports Direct said on Tuesday that its buying costs, which are often paid in dollars, have been kept low by a hedging contract that locked the exchange rate at $1.46 to the euro, equivalent to a spot market rate last seen in 2011.

***

BANK OF ENGLAND DEPUTY GOVERNOR GETS WARNING OVER CONFLICT OF INTEREST - The governor of the Bank of England has censured his new deputy governor after she admitted breaking Bank rules by failing to declare that her brother worked for Barclays.

Mark Carney issued Charlotte Hogg with a verbal warning over her failing to disclose her brother Quintin’s role as Barclays director of group strategy. In doing so, she breached Bank of England rules that she helped to write. His role could potentially conflict with her work on the Prudential Regulation Committee, which has direct responsibility for regulating banks including Barclays, says today's Guardian. Carney took the disciplinary action just days after Hogg took up the role as deputy governor for markets and banking on 1 March, replacing Minouche Shafik. Hogg apologised for giving inaccurate evidence to MPs on the Treasury committee when she appeared at a hearing about her appointment on 28 February. Hogg had told the committee that she had declared to the Bank all potential conflicts of interest, from the moment she joined in 2013 as chief operating officer. However, she conceded in the letter to the committee’s chairman Andrew Tyrie, published on Tuesday, that this was incorrect.