Permanent TSB has reported a headline profit before exceptional items of €188m for 2016. When those exceptional items are accounted for and tax is paid, the bank reported a loss of €266m.

Jeremy Masding, chief executive of Permanent TSB, said the exceptionals relate to a €9 billion deleveraging programme that they were mandated to undertake as part of a restructuring plan agreed with the European Commission. "That programme finished this year so those exceptional items have now concluded and we can work on building the business. We can concentrate solely on competing in the market."

Mr Masding acknowledged that the level of non-performing loans, or NPLs, at €5.9 billion remained high and that he shared the concerns of the regulator. He said the bank would work on refreshing its strategy to get that figure down further. However, he said it was partly a legacy issue arising from the strategy of forbearance that they undertook by giving so-called 'treatments' to mortgagees in difficulty.

On the tracker mortgage issue, Jeremy Masding said the bank was continuing to participate in the Central Bank's review of the issue. He confirmed that 1,372 accounts were affected in their original review, but would not be drawn on how many additional accounts might be identified in the Central Bank review.

"I would hope that would be the bulk of our exposure. We've put aside €140m to deal with this and we've spent €80m. In many ways, the numbers are irrelevant. If we find we did wrong, we will pay out redress and compensation and that's without withdrawing the rights of customers to go the the Ombudsman or to go to court," he said.

He confirmed that the loss of ownership of properties stood at 22 in the original programme and acknowledged that it could go higher.

Mr Masding said PTSB had identified the advertising of incorrect interest rates on credit card accounts that is now been investigated by the Central Bank across a number of lenders. "When I started here, it was a distressed asset. I've tried to find things that are wrong. This is an issue that Permanent TSB self identified. Credit Cards form a small part of the business. Customers didn't end up paying different amounts. It was an advertising error," he explained.

MORNING BRIEFS - Shares in the company behind messaging and photo sharing app Snapchat look like their falling victim to shortsellers. The share price fell by 10% yesterday alone. The stock debuted on Wall Street last Thursday at $17 and the price quickly surged. the stock hit a high of $29.44 on Friday and closed last night at $21.44 before falling further to $21.15 in afterhours trade. That Is a peak to trough drop of nearly 30%. Short sellers borrow and then sell stocks they think will fall in value with the hope that they will then make a profit by buying the stock back at a cheaper price and returning it to its owner.

*** It is Budget day in the UK and there is likely to be a fair bit of international as well as national interest in what Chancellor Philip Hammond has to say. It comes of course just days or weeks before Britain triggers Article 50 that will see it start the process of divorcing itself of EU strictures. It is anticipated that Mr Hammond will put money aside to bolster the national economic defences in the event of a downturn as Brexit plays out and that could mean tax increases. So far the British economy has managed to hold up remarkably well in the face of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit with stronger than expected growth and tax receipts.