German postal and logistics company Deutsche Post expects demand for parcel deliveries from online shopping to drive another rise in profit this year after the company met forecasts for 2016.

Deutsche Post is expanding its parcel network across Europe, after buying a stake in Relais Colis in France and acquiring UK Mail in Britain.

It has repeatedly shrugged off moves by customer Amazon.com to invest in its own delivery capabilities.

Europe's biggest postal group, which is also trialling new ways of delivery, said it delivered a record 1.2 billion parcels in Germany last year, a 9.2% increase on 2015, taking its market share to 45% from 43.7%.

"We expect to maintain this positive momentum in 2017 and the coming years and are therefore continuously investing in the expansion of our capacity," the company's chief executive Frank Appel said.

Appel also said in a statement that the group was ready to deal with any trade barriers put up as a result of nationalist policies that could make it difficult for companies to conduct cross-border business.

"We are observing this closely, of course, but we are not unduly alarmed. Our experts know exactly how to deal with trade barriers," he said.

Deutsche Post posted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of €3.49 billion for 2016, in line with analysts' expectations, and said it expected that to rise to around €3.75 billion this year.

Around €1.5 billion of the 2017 EBIT is due to come from the post, e-Commerce and parcel division.

The group proposed a dividend of €1.05 a share for 2016, compared with €0.85 for 2015 and above expectations of €1 a share.

Analysts expect it to increase revenues to €59.5 billion and profit to €3.79 billion this year.

