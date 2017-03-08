It is hoped that Ireland can grow its indigenous exports by 26% by 2020, according to a new Government strategy.

The new "Ireland Connected" strategy builds on existing successes and sets ambitious targets for the country's exports, foreign direct investment, tourism and international education up to 2020.

It succeeds the Government's previous Trade, Tourism and Investment Strategy, which ran from 2010 to 2015.

The new plan, launched by Taoiseach Enda Kenny, aims to create 30,000 jobs in tourism and a 27% increase in international student numbers.

It also aims to intensify and diversify 80% of indigenous export growth by 2020 to be outside of the UK market, while at the same time maintain exports of at least €7.5 billion to the UK.

It wants to secure 900 new foreign direct investments up to 2019 and increase investment in developing innovative products, services and solutions by 50% in Irish owned enterprises.

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O’Connor said the new plan sets ambitious targets - to succeed in international markets, to export more, to attract more investment, more visitors and more international students.

The minister said that while the country faces challenging times, it brings considerable strengths to bear that will allow us to navigate these challenges.

"We have a remarkable track record of responding to changing circumstances," she added.

Mr Kenny said that while the country is determined to preserve the gains that we have made so "painstakingly" over recent years, Brexit has the potential to reshape our enterprise and export strategy for decades to come.

"Ireland's immediate priority will be to further diversify and intensify our engagement with non-UK markets, with a particular emphasis on the euro zone," Mr Kenny said.

"By working together we are confident that with the right policies and cross-Government commitment we will continue to attract FDI, overseas visitors and international students, and to help Irish businesses reach into new markets," he added.