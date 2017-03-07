Settlements amounting to over €11m were agreed with Revenue between October and December of last year, the latest tax defaulters' list shows.

29 of these cases were for amounts of over €100,000 and four of these exceeded €500,000.

Included in the quarterly list is former judge Heather Perrin, 6 Lambay Court, Malahide in Dublin who agreed a settlement of €222,452 for under declaration of income tax.

The former district court judge was sentenced to two and a half years in jail for deception in 2012.

The biggest settlement in the three month period was with landlord and company director David O'Connor from North Main Street in Cork who reached a settlement for €983,149 for the underdeclaration of income tax and VAT.

Today's list also showed that landlord Richard Larkin, from Main Street, Clarinbridge in Co Galway reached a settlement of €832,637 after he underdeclared income tax and VAT and failed to declare capital gains tax.

Farmer James Doherty from Ballyrobin, Ferrybank in Co Waterford reached a settlement with Revenue for €839,110 for underdeclaring capital gains tax.

Co Offaly based camper van sales agent, Carthage Keyes from Cappincur, Tullamore also reached a settlement of €698,663 for the under declaration of capital gains tax, income tax and VAT.



