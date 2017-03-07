Permanent TSB Group Holdings has appointed Robert Elliott as its new chairman.

Robert Elliott will join the the bank's board as chairman from the end of March and will succeed Alan Cook, who retires at that date after completing his six-year term.

Mr Elliott retired recently as chairman and Senior Partner at Linklaters, one of the largest law firms in the world.

He will continue to work with Linklaters part-time as Chairman Emeritus and as a partner consultant.

While working at the law firm, Mr Elliott advised on several major UK and international banking and restructuring projects.

These included the administration of Enron Europe in 2001, the £12 billion rights issue for Royal Bank of Scotland in 2008 and the £45 billion recapitalisation of Royal Bank of Scotland and asset protection scheme in 2009.

"Permanent TSB has done a tremendous job of recovering from the financial crisis and is now concentrating strongly on building a best-in-class retail and SME bank," Mr Elliott said.

"I am looking forward to helping lead the bank through the next phase of its journey and demonstrating that it can play a valuable role as a competitive, customer focused bank to the benefit of all its stakeholders and ultimately its owners," the chairman elect added.