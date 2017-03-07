Online food ordering service Just Eat saw a 52% rise in revenues to £375m (€432m) last year.

The London-headquartered firm recorded earnings before day-to-day expenses (EBITDA) of £115m (€132m), representing a 93% increase.

The company operates in 13 markets, offering its service to 17.6m users through 68,500 restaurant partners.

In Ireland Just Eat has more than 1,900 restaurant partners, having recently added branches of Milano’s, Eddie Rockets, Real Gourmet Burger, and Supermac’s to its portfolio.

The app has been downloaded over 850,000 times in Ireland since it was launched.