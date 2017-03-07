GLEN DIMPLEX SHIFTING SOME OPERATIONS HERE AND CUTTING JOBS IN THE NORTH - Manufacturing giant Glen Dimplex is shifting some of its Northern Ireland operations to the Republic with the loss of around 20 jobs. The world's largest electric heating and renewable energy business, which employs some 10,000 people worldwide, has its roots in Newry, Co Down. However, it's understood the firm is making 19 staff in its Portadown site redundant, and moving some of those operations to the Republic. Staff in Portadown are involved in the manufacture of components. It's also understood some sales staff may be affected and it is not yet clear whether they will be redeployed elsewhere. The company has not yet revealed the reason for the move, or whether the decision comes following the UK vote for Brexit, says the Irish Independent. Just last week, the company tweeted that "Glen Dimplex NI is soon to become Glen Dimplex Ireland". The Glen Dimplex NI account has since been suspended. Glen Dimplex was founded by Martin Naughton as a heating appliances firm with just seven workers in Newry during the height of the Troubles in 1973. The businessman has since grown the company into a global giant, with the Glen Dimplex Group now employing more than 10,000 staff across 22 manufacturing facilities spread all over the world.

***

ULSTER BANK SET TO CLOSE 30 BRANCHES IN THE REPUBLIC - Ulster Bank is believed to be planning to close up to 30 branches in its network in the Republic as part of a major restructuring of the business here, says the Irish Times.

The bank currently has 110 branches in the Republic and the move follows a review of the bank’s operations by global consulting firm McKinsey, which was engaged by the bank’s recently installed chief executive, Gerry Mallon. It also reflects the greater role played by technology and digital banking in how Ulster Bank delivers services to its 1.1 million customers here, and a need to reduce its significant cost-income ratio. Ulster Bank in Northern Ireland, which operates separately from the business south of the Border, is believed to be considering closing some of its 65 branches. Staff have yet to be informed of the details of the rationalisation programme, although officials from the Financial Services Union (FSU) are due to meet management later this month for an update on its plans. FSU general secretary Larry Broderick said a major programme of branch closures could have a "devastating impact" on staff and customers, particularly in rural areas. "I would be hopeful that the bank would not proceed with branch closures," he said. A spokeswoman for Ulster Bank said no branch closures have been announced, adding that such matters are kept under constant review.

***

NEW CORK CITY BUSINESS SCHOOL TO BE ONE OF THE BIGGEST IN IRELAND - University College Cork president Patrick O’Shea used the inaugural Cork University Business School conference to announce plans to build a business school in Cork City centre that will be one of the biggest in the country.

Professor O’Shea told 900 students at Cork Opera House the university wanted to match the ambitions of the conference organisers, made up of the Accounting and Finance Society, Business Information Systems Society, Commerce Society, and Entrepreneurship and Social Society at UCC, says the Irish Examiner. He said: "The ambition the students of Cork University Business School have is matched by the university, and I’m delighted to announce publicly that over the next few years UCC will build a state-of-the-art business school building in the city which will be one of the largest academic buildings in the country." Planning permission was granted last week for Cork University Business School to transform the iconic former Cork Savings Bank building on Lapp’s Quay, which it bought in 2016 for €5m.

***

PEUGEOT CHIEF PLEDGES TO DEEPEN UK PRESENCE AFTER 'HARD BREXIT' - Carlos Tavares, chief executive of Peugeot owner PSA, has promised to step up the company's presence in the UK in the event of a "hard Brexit" in a potential boost for the British car industry.

Mr Tavares said an EU exit that incurs tariffs presents an "opportunity" to source more components from the UK, raising the possibility that other international manufacturers will also cement production in Britain to protect against import tariffs, says the Financial Times. "A hard Brexit from UK plants will be a nice opportunity in terms of business. This is something that the UK government completely understands," he said, as the group announced a €2.2 billion deal to buy Vauxhall’s lossmaking European parent Opel from General Motors. "If it is a hard Brexit, then the supplier base needs to be developed," he added. "It is important that we source parts from the UK, so that the cost structure will be more in pounds." The pledge to increase the company's UK presence could reassure unions over 3,400 jobs at Vauxhall’s UK plants at Ellesmere Port and Luton. But Mr Tavares also hinted at the need for British government support, saying Downing Street must work to help build the supply base in the UK to allow carmakers to buy more components locally.