Builders merchanting and DIY group Grafton has announced a 12% increase in adjusted group operating profit of £142m for 2016. That was on revenue of £2.5 billion sterling. It also reported double digit growth in revenue for its Irish merchanting operations.

Gavin Slark, CEO of the Grafton Group, described the year as challenging for its UK operations, but things improved as the year came to a close. "The middle of the year was quite soft, but as we went into the fourth quarter, we saw a stronger performance which gave us a stronger finish to the year." He was relatively confident about the outlook for the UK housing market and expected the DIY and repairs market to remain strong. "If you look at the UK, we're a densely populated island. We need to build more houses. We also have one of the oldest housing stocks in Europe. The whole repair market should remain strong.



Mr Slark said the company needs to keep a close eye on what UK finance minister Philip Hammond does on the Brexit issue. "The fundamentals of the market remain strong," he added.

Gavin Slark said Grafton's Irish and Dutch operations operated as a natural hedge against what's happening in the UK. He pointed out that the group's Irish merchanting operations performed particularly well with double digit revenue growth for the third year running. "If you look at the Irish housing market in 2016, there were around 15,000 completions. We would see a normalised market in Ireland at 28,000 to 30,000 completions. Although the construction market is growing strongly, it's from a low base, so we see good scope for growth here."

Mr Slark confirmed that Grafton would be opening three new branches in Dublin by the end of June - one in Sallynoggin, another in the Docklands and one just north of Swords. It would be the group's first new store openings here since before the downturn.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Paddy Power Betfair has reported higher revenues and operating profits for 2016 - today is the group's first full year of earnings since the merger of the two betting giants last year. Revenue to the end of December was up by 18% to £1.5 billion, while the company's operating profits jumped 44% to £330m.

*** Irish glass and metals packaging group Ardagh has announced plans to sell over 16 million shares in an initial public offering on Wall Street. The group, which is headed up by financier Paul Coulson, plans to sell the shares at between $17 and $20 each, raising in excess of $370m, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The floatation is expected to be completed by the end of the month and would give Ardagh a market value of more than €5 billion. It is expected the proceeds will go towards lowering the group's debt which stands at over €7 billion following a number of acquisitions in recent years.

*** From today, consumers here can pay for their goods using their iPhones or Apple Watch with the launch of Apple Pay. When paying for items, customers can swipe their phone or watch across the payment terminal in the same way that they do with contactless debit card. iPhone transactions are validated using a fingerprint or PIN code. Currently the payment system is limited to Ulster Bank and KBC Bank Ireland customers although prepaid cards can be purchased by customers of other banks.