After months of what-ifs, British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty this month, formally starting the UK's withdrawal from the European Union.

The process has been delayed somewhat by the slow progress of legislation through the British parliament.

This week, RTÉ business journalist Adam Maguire is reporting from the around the country for Drivetime, to help get a better idea of what that impact might be.

On Monday he reported from Dundalk in Co Louth, where he spoke with retailers and representatives about what Brexit means to them.



