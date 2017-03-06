Aer Lingus owner International Airlines Group has confirmed that it is buying seven Airbus planes for the airline.

The seven Airbus 321neo LR planes will be delivered in 2019 and 2020 and will be used mainly to replace existing Aer Lingus longhaul aircraft.

"The introduction of these aircraft on our transatlantic network will enable Aer Lingus to operate more frequent flights on routes between Dublin and the US East Coast," IAG's chief executive Willie Walsh said in a statement.

"This will provide additional flexibility for connecting passengers and will strengthen Dublin as the Aer Lingus transatlantic hub," Mr Walsh added.

The A321neo LR claims to be the most cost efficient long-range narrowbody aircraft and the Aer Lingus planes will be fitted with a total of 186 seats in business and economy cabins.

"This modern, fuel efficient aircraft will also bring environmental benefits to the airline," today's statement added.