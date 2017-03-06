Dublin-headquartered communications unifying firm Blueface has secured a €10m investment from the BDO Development Capital Fund to support its international expansion.

Blueface currently employs around 50 people here and plans to increase this figure to 130 over the next five years.

The company – which has been in existence since 2004 – has a presence in the Irish, European, and US markets.

As part of the investment BDO Director Anthony O’Driscoll has joined the board of Blueface.

Blueface Group CEO Alan Foy said the investment will “help us with our plans to accelerate our growth into several new markets”.

The firm’s proprietary cloud voice platform services business customers of all sizes.