Taxi-hailing app Hailo has been renamed mytaxi following a merger between the two groups, which creates Europe's biggest e-hailing app.

The company said the Hailo app will remain working for a few months to facilitate the switchover, however, it is advising customers to download the mytaxi app.

The merged service gives users access to 10,000 drivers in Ireland, and also to e-hailing services in over 50 cities across nine European countries.

Mercedes maker Daimler is the company behind mytaxi, which it bought around three years ago.

Commenting on the merger mytaxi CEO Andrew Pinnington said: “The mytaxi focus is on combining knowledge of what our customers need with real-time data to help our passengers move freely within the cities we service.

“We look to work in harmony with our drivers, and the cities and countries in which we operate to facilitate better movement in challenging and congested urban environments.”

Mytaxi was launched in 2009 and has around 300 employees.