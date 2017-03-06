The National Treasury Management Agency will seek to raise up to €1.25 billion this week in its second dual bond auction of the year.

The auction will further replenish the scarce pool of Irish debt eligible for the European Central Bank's bond-buying programme.

The NTMA said today it will auction between €1 billion and €1.25 billion of nine and 28-year bonds on Thursday.

The agency has already raised €5.25 billion of its planned €9-13 billion issuance of long-term debt this year.

The ECB has had to cut its monthly purchases of Irish bonds after nearing a self-imposed limit of holding 33%of any country's debt, a pressure the NTMA can help alleviate by issuing new eligible debt.