Irish Distillers has re-opened the home of Jameson whiskey in Smithfield in Dublin city with a total investment of €11m.

The new "Jameson Distillery Bow Street" brand home will support the Irish Whiskey tourism strategy target of trebling the number of Irish whiskey tourists visiting Ireland annually, to 1.9 million by 2025.

Over 600,000 tourists already visit Irish whiskey visitor centres every year.

Three new fully-guided tours are offered at the Bow Street site.

"The Bow St. Experience" tasting tour focuses on the stories of Jameson's heritage and current innovations while "The Whiskey Makers" and "The Whiskey Shakers" tours provide more in-depth whiskey and cocktail masterclasses.

These also include a chance to sample whiskey straight from a cask in the distillery's new live maturation house.

Jean-Christophe Coutures, chairman and CEO of Irish Distillers said as the home of Jameson, Smithfield has an incredibly important place in the company's history.

"We've grown up on Bow Street and welcomed over 4 million whiskey lovers through our doors since the opening of the Old Jameson Distillery brand home in 1997," Mr Coutures said.

"The success of Irish whiskey is a success story for Ireland and we look forward to welcoming whiskey-lovers from across the globe and sharing our story with them," he added.