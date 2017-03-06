PSA Group has agreed to buy Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at €2.2 billion, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.

The maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars vowed to return Opel and its British Vauxhall brand to profit.

It wants an operating margin of 2% within three years and 6% by 2026 underpinned by with €1.7 billion in joint cost savings.

"We're confident that the Opel-Vauxhall turnaround will significantly accelerate with our support," PSA's chief executive Carlos Tavares said in a statement issued by the two carmakers today.

By acquiring Opel, the French group leapfrogs rival Renault to become Europe's second-ranked carmaker by sales, with a 16% market share to VW's 24%.

Last year, PSA and GM Europe recorded €72 billion in revenue and 4.3 million vehicle deliveries between them.

GM will receive €1.32 billion for the Opel manufacturing business - €650m in cash and €670m in PSA share warrants.

The Paris-based carmaker and BNP Paribas will pay a further €900m for the Opel financing arm and operate it as a joint venture, fully consolidated by the French bank.

The sale of Opel seals GM's exit from Europe.

Eight years after coming close to selling Opel to Magna International, the Detroit car giant has faced investor pressure to offload the business and focus on raising profitability rather than chase the global sales crown currently held by VW.

After fending off 2015 merger overtures by Fiat Chrysler with support from her board, GM boss Mary Barra agreed to target a 20% minimum return on invested capital and pay out more cash to shareholders.

The two carmakers, which already share some production in an existing European alliance, confirmed last month they were negotiating an outright acquisition of Opel and its British Vauxhall brand by PSA, sparking concern over possible job cuts.

The transaction also sees GM retain most of Opel's pensions deficit, estimated by analysts at $10 billion.

Earlier in the talks, the US carmaker had sought to offload a larger share of the liabilities, sources have said.

Some smaller pension funds will be transferred to PSA, along with a €3 billion payment to cover their full settlement, the companies said today.

GM will also take an accounting charge of $4 billion to $4.5 billion in relation to the deal, which expected to close in late 2017.

