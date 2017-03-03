The Department of Finance has initiated a tender process to select bookrunners and co-lead managers to assist with the planned AIB Initial Public Offering.

The appointment of firms will be made following a mini tender competition involving the members of Lot 3 of the Department's Capital Markets Distribution panel.

There are 12 Irish and international firms on this panel.

The successful companies will be appointed until July 2018.

In December, the department appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Davy, and Deutsche Bank as global coordinators to assist in a potential AIB IPO.

Rothschild was previously appointed as independent financial advisor to the department for this project.

Earlier this week Minister for Finance Michael Noonan said 2016 results published by AIB confirmed it was an appropriate time to consider an IPO of AIB.

AIB, which is 99% owned by the Government, reported pre-tax profits of €1.7 billion for the year to the end of December.

AIB's Chief Executive Bernard Bernard Byrne said that 2016 was another milestone year for AIB Group.