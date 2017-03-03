A new €28m data centre, built by European firm Interxion, has opened in west Dublin.

The DUB3 facility, the third built by the company here since 2001, is located at the Grange Castle Business Park.

It is the latest data centre to be added to the Irish market and adds to those of Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Facebook, and many other providers.

140 people were employed during the construction of the centre, with ten new permanent positions added with its opening.

This figure will rise to 40 when further phases of building are finished.

The company said the centre was built in direct response to increased customer demand and new opportunities in the Irish market.

It is designed to maximise energy efficiency and will be used by over 40 telecom carriers and internet service providers.

"A number of new technologies have emerged in the past few years that have re-positioned the value of a modern data centre," said Tanya Duncan, Managing Director of Interxion Ireland.

"In the past a data centre was seen as a way to support business. However, in today's world, business and technology have evolved to the extent that the data centre is the central connection hub for organisations of all sizes.

"The global connectivity that is now so central to all our lives is reliant on the data centre," she added.

The investment was supported by IDA Ireland, which welcomed the centre's opening.

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald was also in attendance at today's launch.