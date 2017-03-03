Producers of fresh goods have been among those worst hit by the first wave of Brexit.

But the near 15% drop in sterling and uncertainty over future trading have also brought challenges across sectors for Irish firms with a strong presence in the UK.

Dublin-based data analytics firm Presidion has been operating for 20 years, and moved into the UK market four years ago - where over half of its business is now based.

It is already addressing issues around currency volatility as well as adjustment of its growth strategy, but Presidion Co-founder Cathy McGennis is conscious of the unknown challenges a hard Brexit might bring.