The UK government said it was "minded" to examine Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky after the £11.7 billion deal was notified to the European Commission today.

Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox agreed in December to buy the rest of the European pay-TV group it does not already own.

The notification to Brussels gives the UK's Department of Media 10 working days to decide whether the bid should be examined by UK media regulator Ofcom to see if it would damage media plurality.

UK government minister Karen Bradley said she had invited representations from the companies involved, and would aim to come to a final decision on whether to intervene in the next 10 days.