PLAN TO SOLVE HOUSING CRISIS 'LIKELY TO FAIL' - The Government’s plan to solve the housing crisis by accelerating the supply is likely to fail and lead only to more young people being priced out of the market, a new study has warned.

Dublin architect Mel Reynolds said research showed that, over the last 40 years, increasing the supply of new private sector homes has never once led to a reduction in property prices here. Even at the height of the State’s boom time build in 2006, when a record 92,000 homes were built, property prices rose by 14%, says the Irish Times. Mr Reynolds, who has gathered Central Statistics Office data for both housing completions and house prices between 1975 and 2015, said the Government’s Rebuilding Ireland strategy was based on a misguided assumption that boosting supply would make property more affordable. His comments come as Moody’s warn in a new report on Thursday that a lack of housing could limit the upside for Ireland under a Brexit scenario. Mr Reynolds said the data showed the normal laws of supply and demand did not apply to property, and that it was price that led supply, not the other way around. This explains why residential construction all but dried up after the crash and is only beginning to recover in tandem with a recovery in prices, he said.

***

NOONAN SETS UP €50,000 PROBE INTO HELP-TO-BUY SCHEME - A €50,000 report on the impact of the help-to-buy scheme for first-time buyers is to be delivered to the Department of Finance by the end of August.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan is commissioning external consultants to examine the impact of the controversial scheme and wants to know if it has resulted in house price inflation. When Mr Noonan unveiled the scheme in October's budget, he pledged that a study would later be undertaken into its effect on the country's dysfunctional housing market, says the Irish Independent. The Government has insisted that the help-to-buy incentive should increase demand for "affordable, new-build homes from first-time buyers", resulting in an additional supply of such properties. But last week, the European Commission criticised the help-to-buy boost, warning that it could push up house prices without adding to housing supply. Residential property prices rocketed 8.1% last year across the country, compared to a 4.6%increase in 2015, according to the Central Statistics Office. The help-to-buy measure gives first-time buyers a 5% income tax rebate up to a maximum of €20,000, on the purchase on a new home valued at up to €500,000. Self-build properties are also covered. About 3,000 people have so far applied for tax rebates under the scheme.

***

WATERSTONES: GOOD TIMES ARE BACK FOR IRISH BOOK SALES - The CEO of retailer Waterstones said yesterday that book sales are enjoying a rejuvenation and "it is happy times for booksellers".

Speaking on World Book Day, James Daunt said sales at the Irish business of Waterstones continue to strengthen "and sales have gone up a few notches recently and we are making a reasonable amount of money to be able to re-invest in the business." Mr Daunt said the company’s Cork store "is doing brilliantly". However, he said disruption caused by the Luas works on Dawson St in Dublin has "been a nightmare" for the firm’s flagship Hodges Figgis store, writes the Irish Examiner. He said that, overall, the firm's Irish shops "are in a happy place". In the 12 months to the end of April, Waterstones Ireland doubled its profits to €1.9m as revenues increased by 7% to €14.2m. Mr Daunt said the firm is to reinvest. "We are just beginning to look at properties and any expansion will be a local initiative," he said.

***

ASHLEY TRIES ON AGENCY PROVOCATEUR FOR SIZE AS LINGERIE BRAND SUFFERS FIRE SALE - Mike Ashley, the billionaire owner of Sports Direct, has acquired an interest in luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur after the maker of cuffs and corsets slipped into insolvency.

The chain, founded in 1994 by Joseph Corré, was acquired on Thursday by Four Marketing, a London-based branding agency one-quarter owned by Sports Direct, writes the Financial Times. Mr Corré, the son of British fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood and a former manager of the Sex Pistols, criticised private equity house 3i for presiding over the collapse and subsequent sale, which he called "a disgrace to British business". He said another bidder had offered more than the £30m or so that Mr Ashley’s group was believed to have paid. The fire sale was initiated after KPMG was called in to investigate accountancy irregularities that surfaced during an Agent Provocateur board reshuffle in December. 3i, which invested £4m of new money as recently as last summer, does not expect to receive any cash from the disposal, having failed in its own attempt to sell the business outside insolvency proceedings. The fund said it played no role in choosing Sports Direct as the buyer.