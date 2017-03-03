Ryanair has reported increases in its passenger numbers and its load factor for February.

The company said its passenger numbers grew by 10% to 8.2 million customers from 7.4 million the same time last year.

The airline also said its load factor - or how many seats it fills on each flight - rose to 95% from 93%.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs said the airline's load factors in its fiscal fourth quarter will be slightly higher than expected.

"Accordingly we now expect full year traffic to just about hit 120 million, up almost 13% over the 106.4 million customers we carried in FY16," he added.