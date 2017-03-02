Irish food producers with a large dependency on the British market have been particularly vulnerable to the volatility in sterling since the Brexit vote.

Many have devised strategies to insulate them from the effects, while monitoring currency shifts has become a daily practice for companies like the Meath-based Celtic Chocolates.

The specialist chocolate maker's MD Joe Callery says he monitors any small fluctuation between the euro-sterling rate closely.