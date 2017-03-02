The number of people signing on the Live Register in February hit its lowest level since November 2008, according to the latest release from the CSO.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the total on the Live Register fell by 1%, or 2,800, in the month to 276,000.

Seasonal adjustment takes into account the effects of various factors, such as summer peaks or busy periods in the retail industry.

In unadjusted terms, there were 275,093 people signing on the Live Register in February, an annual decrease of 44,356, or almost 14%.

The number of long term claimants on the Live Register in February stood at 117,048.

158,045, or 57.5% of all claimants in February were classed as short term.

Earlier this week, the CSO published figures showing that the unemployment rate in February fell to 6.6%, the lowest rate since July 2008.

It compares with a current euro zone average of 9.6%.