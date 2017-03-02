CRH BOSS SEES 'NO SITUATION' WHERE IRISH COMPANY WOULD SUPPLY MATERIALS TO BUILD TRUMP'S BORDER WALL - The boss of Ireland's biggest company, CRH, has insisted that its US businesses won't supply materials for the construction of Donald Trump's planned wall between America and Mexico, because a "situation doesn't arise where that could possibly occur".

CRH is the biggest building materials supplier in North America, where it generated sales of €14.2 billion last year - most of it from the United States. Just over half of those sales - 55% - are connected to infrastructure projects, such as highways, says the Irish Independent. Albert Manifold, the chief executive of the global building materials giant, said that CRH's geographic spread in the United States is primarily focused on the north-east and midwest. "We've a broad-based business through the United States - in fact we're present in all 50," he said. "But one area where we do not have any significant presence is in the extreme south of the United States. The materials we supply are local by nature." He said CRH has "no significant operations anywhere near" areas including southern Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and southern California - states where the wall would be built. Mr Manifold pointed out that while CRH has a presence in Texas for instance, it mainly does business in cities such as Dallas, Fort Worth and Austin.

***

NON-IRISH-BASED MOTOR INSURERS TOLD TO DISCLOSE STATUS - Insurers authorised in other EU states who are selling motor policies here have been told by the Central Bank that they must make it clear to Irish consumers that they are not incorporated in the Republic.

This move is designed to avoid a repeat of the chaos that followed the collapse of Malta-regulated Setanta Insurance in 2014 and Gibraltar’s Enterprise Insurance last year. The closure of these two firms left almost 90,000 policyholders without insurance and up to €100 million in unsettled claims. The Irish regulator sent a letter last week to firms authorised in other EU member states but selling motor policies into this market, and the various brokers and agents who act on their behalf, reports the Irish Times. This includes intermediaries such as Chill Insurance, Bump and Blue Insurance, who white-label insurance policies under their own brands and are known in the industry as managing general agents.

***

DEBENHAMS POSTS PROFIT OF €19m AFTER EXAMINERSHIP - The Irish arm of UK retailer Debenhams posted an after-tax profit of €19.2m last year following a successful examinership when a large amount of debt was written off.

That is according to new accounts just filed by Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Ltd which show the business recorded a pre-tax profit of €19.6m. That compares with the pre-tax loss of €5.8m in the previous year. A note attached to the accounts shows that it had an exceptional gain after debts of €16.6m owed to a connected firm were written off. Derivatives comprising forward foreign currency contracts were also written down to zero. Revenues increased by 8.5% from €166.5m to €180m in the period of 53 weeks to early September. The directors state the firm entered examinership last year with the objective of restructuring its operations to create a competitive and sustainable business for the future following several years of losses, says the Irish Examiner. According to the directors’ report, "the external economic and commercial environment is expected to remain uncertain and volatile in 2017". They add: "However, the successful restructuring and exit from examinership has positioned the company well for a successful future and it has begun to implement investment plans to deliver growth going forward." The retailer had charges of €4.4m that included the costs of redundancies within stores and dilapidation costs. The company operates 11 department stores in the Republic, the majority of which it acquired from Roches Stores in 2006. The firm operates stores in Dublin and in Cork, as well as in Limerick, Tralee and Waterford.

***

IPO SHAKE-UP PLAN TO KEEP BRITAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS - The market regulator has proposed big reforms to rules for UK initial public offerings to give investors better and earlier information, as the watchdog seeks to keep Britain "open for business" after Brexit.

The Financial Conduct Authority said that information about a company planning an IPO should be made available sooner, and to a wider range of analysts and investors. It is an attempt to assuage long-held concerns about conflicts of interest in a process where investment banking instructions can be won off the back of favourable analyst research. The FCA warned that some current practices involving the early dissemination of information to a select pool of analysts could potentially breach EU rules against market abuse, says the Financial Times. No enforcement action is at present being mooted but the FCA put investment banks on notice that it expects them to properly manage conflicts. The business of new flotations is one of the most fiercely competitive parts of the capital markets, and the FCA’s plans affect some of the biggest banks in the world that dominate the UK’s primary markets, including JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch.