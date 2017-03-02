AIB is proposing to pay a dividend to shareholders for the first time since 2008. The state-owned bank today reported a pre-tax profit of €1.7 billion for 2016 and proposed a €250m dividend to shareholders.

Bernard Byrne, chief executive of AIB, said the bank's pre-tax profits of €1.7 billion showed strong underlying profits of €1 billion while €700m of the total was due to some once-off credits, including the proceeds of the sale of its stake in Visa Europe. He added that the bank's net interest margin of 225 basis points was very strong, while its capital at the end of the year at 15.3% on a fully loaded basis was also very strong. This all allowed the bank to propose a dividend payment of €250m, which its CEO said was the "highlight" of today's results.

Mr Byrne said AIB's recapitalisation in December 2015 addressed all the issues of the bank's preference shares, as it bought back half of those shares and some ended up in equity at that point in time. He stressed that the bank is generating "plenty of capital" and since 2014 it has paid nearly €3.8 billion of capital back to the state.

Finance Minister Michael Noonan said in a statement today that AIB's results confirmed 2017 was an appropriate time to consider an initial public offering of shares. Mr Byrne said what the bank can control is making sure that the business is delivering and that the franchise is strong and growing. "The numbers that we have for the year show us that our market shares are growing, our performing loans position is growing and our position in the Irish economy is strong," the bank CEO stated. He also said the investor markets are finding Ireland attractive at this point in time and international equity markets are performing strongly. All of those issues which determine whether an IPO can happen or not are in a positive position, and Mr Byrne said that the flotation's timing is now a political decision.

Reports over the weekend suggested that AIB was considering the sale of some of its mortgage book. Mr Byrne said that AIB's non-performing loans continue to fall and the bank has 1,500 people in its financial solutions group working through those portfolios. The lender puts 750 solutions in place for mortgage customers every quarter, Mr Byrne added. He said that given the pressure across Europe from the Single Supervisory Mechanism to normalise non-performing loan levels across Europe, AIB will continue to look at all options. Having looked at the book for five years, he said that options now being considered include the possible sale of "one or two portfolio sales". Through legislation in 2015, Mr Byrne said the Government effectively enshrined the rights of borrowers no matter who owns their loans and credit service firms have the same obligations as banks.

AIB has set aside €190m in provisions to cover the issue of customers who were wrongly prevented from returning to their tracker mortgage rates after opting for fixed rates for a period of time. Mr Byrne said the bank is comfortable with that figure based on the progress on the issue at this stage. AIB has engaged with and paid redress and compensation to about 2,600 customers who were wrongly moved off their tracker mortgages. The bank's CEO said that customers who have a right, or a perceived right, will be put back on their trackers.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - The European Commission has responded to attempts by mobile operators to circumvent new regulations on roaming charges saying there are no loopholes to opt out of the EU rules. The Irish Independent reported yesterday that several operators were drafting contracts for users including clauses stating their mobile data allowances were "service benefits" rather than a core part of their contract. In some cases that could have meant their data allowance while roaming in another EU member state would have been a fraction of their Irish allowance, potentially circumventing the "roam like at home" rules which come into force across the European Union in June. The Commission has now issued a statement saying "there is no loophole by which part of the domestic data allowance could be regarded as a gift or side benefit and would therefore not count while roaming abroad". "Operators will not be allowed to offer only half a roaming experience to clients," it said.

*** Around one in four Irish consumers say they now buy most or all of their clothing and footwear online. Research from PwC, based on a survey of 1,000 Irish shoppers, found 25% say they buy online at least once a week. That is significantly lower than in the UK where the rate is 46%. PWC said the difference is explained largely by a much higher level of online grocery shopping in the UK.