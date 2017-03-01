Botox maker Allergan has confirmed an additional investment of €42m in its Irish operations for this year.

The company has been in Ireland for the past 40 years and has an Irish workforce of 1,700.

It operates three facilities in Ireland - two manufacturing operations at Clonshaugh in Dublin and Westport in Co Mayo - as well as an international supply chain office in Dublin city centre.

The company said this year's investment across its Clonshaugh and Westport operations will support increased manufacturing capabilities for some of its key current and future products.

Allergan also today announced details of a new €50,000 Innovation Award Programme with Irish colleges around the country.

The six colleges involved in this year's programme are Trinity College Dublin, UCD, NUI Galway, IT Sligo, DCU and Galway-Mayo IT.

Allergan's chairman, president and CEO Brent Saunders said that as the company continues to grow its operations globally, Ireland continues to be a cornerstone of that growth.

"Our success has been built on strong teams globally, including our highly talented team we have here in Ireland, operating at state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities producing pharmaceutical products for the global market," he added.