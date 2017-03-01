The sharp fall in sterling since the Brexit vote has brought pain to Irish companies exporting to the UK, with margins for fresh food producers hit particularly hard.

The sharp fall in sterling has hit margins in the mushroom sector hard pic.twitter.com/dHTpFDGAbP — RTÉ Business (@RTEbusiness) March 1, 2017

In the mushroom industry, where margins were already tight, the effect over the past seven months has been devastating, with a number of farms forced to close, while many more are struggling.

In a recent show of confidence in the sector, one of the bigger players here, Walsh Mushrooms acquired a struggling rival, Golden Mushrooms in Co Tipperary.