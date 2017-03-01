The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland has advanced over €0.5 billion in loans to small and medium enterprises here. Figures published by the SBCI this morning show over 12,000 loans have been advanced with an average value of €43,200. The SBCI was set up with funding from a number of sources including the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund and the European Investment Bank with the aim of trying to ensure access to lower cost and longer term funding for Irish SMEs.

The Strategic Banking Corporation of Ireland's chief executive Nick Ashmore said the money for the loans was sourced originally from the European Investment Bank and KfW, the big promotional institution in Germany. Mr Ashmore said there was a gap in the structure of the state architecture to support credit for SMEs in Ireland. The SBCI has since raised further funding of €450m on top of its original €800m via the Council of the European Development Bank and the NTMA's funding and debt management unit.

Mr Ashmore said the group has a good source of funding and it has committed €906m of that already to financial institutions to lend on to SMEs. He said the five non-bank institutions working with the SBCI are all doing something new in some way - whether they are growing their books or entering a new part of the market - but that all takes a little bit of time to get up to speed and for customers to become aware that this funding is actually available.

The SBCI tracks the term of the lending and the discount it provides on a loan by loan basis and Mr Ashmore said its average discount is about 1.15%. He said that Central Bank data shows the cost of new lending is coming down.

€150m of funding is available for the agri-business sector which is coming under increasing pressure after the Brexit vote in the UK. Mr Ashmore said there is a lot of demand for this new form of lending from the SBCI and he said that for the first time, it is starting to share the risk on the underlying loans with the banks. There is a significant injection of state funds and European funds into that product, which is taking some of the risk away from the banks.

MORNING BRIEFS - CRH has reported a 69% jump in pre-tax profit as the company saw the full year benefit of a series of large acquisitions. The building materials giant saw 15% growth in sales to €27.1 billion on which it made a profit of €1.7 billion. Its chief executive Albert Manifold said CRH had seen significant growth in the Americas, Europe and in Asia.

*** US President Donald Trump's address to Congress raised further questions over whether the US will introduce new levies on imports. The president referred to tariffs of up to 100% by some countries on Harley-Davidson motorcycles, made in the US. Mr Trump said the bike maker was being "mistreated". He said he was asking for a change in the way US imports are taxed, saying that other countries "make us pay very high tariffs and taxes". His Trade secretary Wilbur Ross said after the speech, however, that this was not an endorsement of any border tax. He said the president was pointing out tax imbalances between the US and other countries, not specifying how they should be remedied.

*** The pace of growth in the manufacturing sector slowed for the second month in a row, according to the latest Purchasing Managers' Index from Investec which tracks activity and sentiment in the sector. Investec chief economist Philip O'Sullivan said the report indicates manufacturers remain upbeat, with strong growth in employment and new export orders. But it also shows that manufacturers are under pressure from a number of sources, he said, with continued uncertainty in the external environment.

