IRELAND GAINS 5,000 MILLIONAIRES AS ASSET VALUES RISE - Almost 5,000 Irish people became millionaires last year, thanks to a combination of rising asset and property values.

And the rich are going to continue to get even richer - according to the Wealth Report 2017 from estate agent Knight Frank, which says some 24,900 more Irish people will be millionaires by 2026. According to the annual report, there were 83,100 dollar millionaires - with investable assets of more than $1 million (€950,000), excluding their homes - in Ireland last year, up by 6% on 2015. The number of multimillionaires with over $10 million jumped by 160 to 2,760, while 50 Irish people entered the hallowed realm of the “ultra-high net worth” (over $30 million). That club now has 890 members, says the Irish Times. There were, however, no new Irish billionaires last year, with the figure staying static at five. In the 10 years between 2006-2016, the number of Irish with “ultra-high net worth” grew by 25%. Looking specifically at Dublin, the report shows that the city is now home to a third of Ireland’s millionaire population, at 28,200, and 1,060 multimillionaires. Some 370 ultra-high net worth individuals now live in Dublin, up by 6% on last year, and this figure is expected to grow by 30% to 481 by 2026.

***

NEW SAS IRELAND AIRLINE TO HIRE 40 AT ITS DUBLIN HQ - A new Irish unit being established by Scandinavian airline SAS is expected to employ 40 people in Dublin by the end of the year, according to its acting CEO.

The headquarters of the new SAS leisure-focused operation are in Ireland but it will also have bases in Spain and London. It's likely to carry two million to 2.5 million passengers in its first year, based on a load factor of between 75% and 80%, Mikael Wangdahl told the Irish Independent. SAS confirmed plans for the new Ireland-based unit last month. It said that the decision to establish the new operation here is a result of intense competition in Europe's airline market, and rising demand for leisure travel. The initial start-up costs of the Irish division - called SAS Ireland - are likely to be less than €5m. Its first flight is expected to take-off next November. The new unit will use nine new Airbus A320neo aircraft. That fleet will require a total of about 90 pilots and 180 cabin crew.

***

IRISH TOURISM FACES HARD BREXIT BORDER THREAT - The hospitality industry faces "nightmare" challenges if a hard Brexit brings about a restricted Irish border, the annual Irish Hotels Federation (IHF) conference has heard.

Former taoiseach John Bruton told delegates at Lyrath Estate in Kilkenny that Ireland could end up having a similar border to Turkey and Bulgaria, which would have a "tremendously negative" impact on trade and movement of people, reports the Irish Examiner. "The hotel industry very much depends on freedom of movement. What we don’t want is to end up with 4km-long border queues like Turkey-Bulgaria. It would be a nightmare around Dundalk or Enniskillen or wherever and would do tremendous damage," he added. Howard Hastings of Hastings Hotels said it was time for the UK to end "vacuous platitudes" about the ways Brexit would not adversely affect the Republic’s relationship with the North and to spell out what was coming. He called for a "coalition of trades to make the case" for Ireland, while also calling for the Wild Atlantic Way to be extended to include the Giant’s Causeway.

***

RECORD-BREAKING AUCTION FOR OBAMAS' BOOK DEAL TOPS $65m - Penguin Random House will pay more than $65m for the global rights to two books to be written separately by Barack and Michelle Obama, after a blockbuster auction that set a new record for US presidential memoirs.

The company declined to comment on the fee it had agreed with the Obamas, says the Financial Times But people briefed on the auction, which attracted interest from HarperCollins, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, and CBS’ Simon & Schuster, confirmed it would exceed $65m. Markus Dohle, Penguin Random House chief executive, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with the President and Mrs Obama. With their words and their leadership, they changed the world.” Penguin Random House published Mr Obama’s previous three books. While the Obamas are writing separate books, they sold the rights jointly. The deal eclipses those secured by departing US presidents. Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House, paid $15m for the rights to Bill Clinton’s 2004 memoirs My Life when he left the White House, while George W Bush made an estimated $10m from his book Decision Points, which was published by Crown.