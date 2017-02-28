Since last June's Brexit vote, many Irish companies doing business in the UK have been seeking to reduce their dependency on the country by looking to new markets.

However, despite uncertainty over Ireland's post-Brexit trading stance some firms, such as the Monaghan-based Combilift, are actively pursuing ways to maintain and even strengthen their links with the British market.

The forklift manufacturer exports virtually all of what it makes, with the UK accounting for 25% of its business.