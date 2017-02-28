The first waves of Brexit have worked their way to the West of Ireland, where a devaluation in the pound has hit margins in the seafood sector hard.

Connemara Seafoods is a family-run business in Westport, which dates back to the 1800s - it sources its shellfish produce from local suppliers, including on the company's doorstep in Clew Bay.

The company exports to both the UK as well as mainland Europe, and Brexit is very much on the radar here.