With the United Kingdom yet to trigger Article 50 and formally begin the process of leaving the European Union, Irish companies exporting to the country are already dealing with the first effects of Brexit.

A 15% drop in the value of sterling since last June, as well as a huge degree of uncertainty over future access to the British market have had a major impact across all sectors up and down the country.

Aengus Cox visited businesses around the country and met with agencies supporting them to find out how the challenge of Brexit is being met.