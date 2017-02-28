The value of mortgage approvals in Ireland grew 60% year-on-year in January, according to new figures from the Banking & Payments Federation.

This follows an easing of Central Bank lending rules and the introduction of the Government's Help-To-Buy scheme for first-time buyers.

Mortgage lending here had collapsed in the wake of the financial crisis, and a rebound over the last three years has been held back by a severe shortage of housing and tighter lending rules.

While supply is only slowly returning, the Government scheme offering a tax rebate and less onerous deposit rules to those buying their first home saw such purchasers account for almost half of approvals in the three months to the end of January.

First-time buyers' share of the mortgage market had fallen sharply in recent years as younger workers struggled to save large deposits amid soaring rental costs resulting from years of under-supply since the property market collapsed a decade ago.

Mortgage lending grew by 15% to €5.7 billion last year as the fast-recovering economy helped to return the market to a more normalised level that analysts say should be around €10 billion a year.

Davy Stockbrokers, Investec and Goodbody Stockbrokers each said their forecasts for annual growth of 20% to 24% this year could prove too pessimistic if the January trend is repeated in the coming months.

"On the basis of recent trends, these forecasts may be exceeded, returning the mortgage market to 'normality' sooner than expected," Goodbody Chief Economist Dermot O'Leary said of his expectation for 22% year-on-year growth in 2017.