Dublin listed Dalata Hotels Group, which operates 41 hotels under the Clayton and Maldron brands across the UK and Ireland, has reported a 55% surge in pre-tax profit of €44.1m for 2016. The company's revenue rose by over 28% year on year to €290.6m.

Dalata's chief executive Pat McCann said that when the company first floated in 2014 it laid out a very clear plan as to what it was going to do. Mr McCann said that 2016 was about the delivery of that plan while also continuing to look forward to further growth over the coming years and to make Dalata a much larger business than it currently is. The company is also actively looking to expand in the UK and Mr McCann explained that the company had always said that once the "Irish project" was complete - which it has nearly achieved - the hotel chain would look to expand in the UK. Work on a new build hotel in Newcastle with 250 rooms has already started - and is expected to be finished by 2018 - while the company is also looking at other sites in the UK, its CEO said.

Mr McCann said Dalata does not really take into account currency movements because they are out of the company's control. It tends to focus instead on the economic case for developing hotels in a certain market and he said that it was very clear to the company that there was certainly a positive case for developing its presence in the UK. "It makes a nice balance to our Irish portfolio," he added.

2016 was a very strong year for Irish tourism and Mr McCann said that strong performance can be repeated this year. He said that while the country has very good leisure traffic, it also has good corporate traffic so a lot of the business being driven into the country's urban areas like Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick is really the return of the corporate. He said that was down to the country's technology and foreign direct investments.

Ahead of plans by the GAA to change the timing of the All-Ireland finals to August from September, Mr McCann said he did think the move would impact the availability of hotel rooms too much. Pointing out that a lot of business people are on holidays in August - and so not taking up hotel rooms for conferences and business - he said that September is actually a much busier month for Dublin hotels than August.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - For the 12th trading session in a row on Wall Street, the Dow Jones closed at a record high last night. That is the longest winning streak for the Dow - an index of the 30 largest publicly quoted companies in the US including Apple, Disney, Goldman Sachs and Pfizer - since January 1987. 1987 is much better remembered on Wall Street not for the share price surge in January but for the Black Monday crash of October when the Dow lost 508 points, 22% of its value in a single day. US President Donald Trump is due to make his first major policy speech to Congress tonight. Markets have risen strongly since his election on promises of regulatory and tax reform and a massive programme of infrastructural investment which investors are betting will boost the US economy. Mr Trump is expected to give more detail on these plans tonight.

*** Samsung Electronics vice chairman Jay Y Lee and four other top executives from the South Korean company have been indicted on charges including bribery and embezzlement. He is the son of Samsung chairman and is seen as his likely successor at the helm of one of the world's biggest companies. A statement from special prosecutors in South Korea said he has been indicted for "bribery, embezzlement, hiding of assets overseas... and perjury". He had been arrested earlier this month but has now been charged formally with these offences. He denies all charges. He is accused of paying nearly $40m in bribes to a confidante of South Korean President Park Jeun Hye who was impeached by the country's parliament in December.