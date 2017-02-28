PACKAGING GIANT ARDAGH EXPECTS TO CUT €22m FROM €400m ANNUAL INTEREST BILL - Multinational packaging group Ardagh expects to cut €22 million off its annual interest bill of €400 million after moving to refinance part of its €7.2 billion debt.

Ardagh Group borrowed $2.2 billion (€2 billion) on Monday through selling bonds that it will have to repay between 2022 and 2025 at interest rates ranging from 2.75% to 5.75%. The group, led by Dublin financier Paul Coulson, plans to use the cash raised to repay about €2 billion in debt due between 2019 and 2022 that has interest rates of up to 6.75%. Ardagh said that the refinancing would cut €22 million a year from its interest bill, which is in the region of €400 million, says the Irish Times. It also means the group will not have to repay any element of its debt before 2021. The group originally said it would raise $1.9 billion, but demand for the bonds prompted it to increase this to $2.2 billion. Ardagh also said on Monday that on March 9th it would repay $265 million of bonds issued in 2014, which are due to be repaid in 2019. The group will pay the holders of these bonds $272.75 million, which will include a premium of $5.3 million and unpaid interest of $2.45 million.

***

INSURANCE COSTS TO KEEP RISING TO PAY FOR AWARDS, WARNS FBD BOSS - Ireland's compensation culture will continue to force car-insurance premiums up this year, but the pace of increases - which saw prices soar last year - has moderated, according to FBD chief executive Fiona Muldoon.

But she declined to predict by how much car-insurance premiums would be hiked by the stock market-listed insurance company this year. The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is investigating suspected breaches of competition law in the motor-insurance sector. It relates to firms openly signalling upcoming increases in motor insurance premiums, says the Irish Independent. FBD - which yesterday released full-year results that saw the company return to the black with a €3.2m underwriting profit (it last made a full-year profit in 2013 and an underwriting loss in 2015 of €125.4m) - said that it hiked motor insurance premiums by an average of 16% last year. Just over 24% of the €361.8m in gross written premiums generated by FBD last year were for motor insurance. Total gross premiums were down from €363.2m in 2015. Many motorists felt the brunt of huge increases - often as high as 50% or more - in their premiums last year.

***

BRITAIN'S €60 BILLION EXIT BILL COULD DISRUPT EU TALKS - Arguments about the potential €60 billion bill that the UK may owe the EU as it prepares to quit the Union could eat into the time left for the UK to strike a new trade deal, a leading economist has warned.

UK economist Ruth Gregory at Capital Economics in London said the dispute over the outstanding bill which the EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier has estimated at €60 billion means that Britain could face paying €24.5 billion - €72.8 billion to the EU. Making payments over a number of years could also prove politically "unpalatable" to Prime Minister Theresa May’s government, the economist has warned says the Irish Examiner. In an assessment of the size of the bill, Capital Economics said the potential exit payment could include the UK's contribution to meet the EU's past spending commitments; its obligations to the EU up to 2020; and the UK's contribution for EU pension liabilities. “It is not yet clear how the €60 billion figure - which is likely to be the EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier’s opening gambit - is broken down but some estimates such as those in a report by the Centre for European Reform suggests that the final bill could range from just €24.5 billion to almost three times that amount (€72.8 billion), depending on which of these liabilities or assets are included,” Ms Gregory said.

***

MAJOR WARNS MAY OF FICKLE ALLIES WHO WANT EU 'TOTAL DIVORCE' - John Major, the former Conservative prime minister, has urged Theresa May to face down Tory Eurosceptics during the Brexit negotiations, warning that they are fickle friends who want a damaging "total divorce" from the EU.

Sir John, who angrily labelled his own Eurosceptic cabinet critics of the 1990s "bastards", urged Mrs May to have the courage to pursue a course of Brexit that maintained Britain’s close trading and diplomatic ties with Europe, writes the Financial Times. "At some time she will have to face down those who favour total disengagement and who have never accepted our role within Europe," he said in a speech at Chatham House on Monday evening. "For some, a total divorce has been a decades-long ambition. I believe they are utterly wrong. And although today they may be allies of the prime minister, the risk is that tomorrow they may not." In his first public comments since last June’s Brexit vote, Sir John said that Britain had made a "historic mistake" in voting to leave the EU and that the public had been led to expect a future outside the bloc that was "unreal and over-optimistic".