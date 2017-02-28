Dalata Hotel Group has reported pre-tax profits of €44.1m for the year to the end of December, an increase of 55% on the previous year.

The hotel group said its revenue for the year rose by 28.8% to €290.6m

Dalata owns the Clayton and Maldron brands, which are now the two largest hotel brands in Ireland.

The company spent just over €150m acquiring seven hotels and entering agreements to lease properties during 2016.

In today's results statement, Dalata said that trading had been marginally ahead of its expectations this year so far.

It also said it was actively seeking opportunities to expand its presence in the UK.

Pat McCann, Dalata Group's chief executive said that 2016 was a year that saw further significant growth in the company's portfolio adding seven hotels and about 1,600 rooms to the business.

"We have also locked in a growth pipeline of 1,200 new hotel rooms which will come into operation during 2018," Mr McCann said.

"Beyond building a stronger portfolio, 2016 was a year in which we demonstrated our ability to drive improved performance from our existing hotel portfolio where we delivered improvements against all key performance indicators," he added.