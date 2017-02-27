There was a 0.6% annual rise in average weekly earnings to €716.07 during the final three months of 2016, latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show.

However, there are considerable variations across sectors.

At €1,063.30, the highest average weekly earnings were in the Information and communications sector, followed by the Financial, insurance and real estate sector (€1,021).

Meanwhile, the lowest average weekly earnings were in the Accommodation and food services sector at €339.66, while those working in the area of Arts, entertainment and recreation were earning an average of €474.97.

Average hourly earnings also increased during the period, registering a 1.1% rise to €22.16.

Across the public sector average weekly earnings fell by 0.7% to €921.74, while the private sector showed an increase of 1.4% to €658.30.

According to the CSO, average weekly earnings rose in nine of the 13 sectors in the economy in the three months from October to December.

Both the Education and human health and social work sectors experienced annual decreases of 1.2% and 1% respectively, falling from €822.45 to €812.76, and €695.96 to €689.29.