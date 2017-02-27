SuperValu has announced plans to open three new stores this year, which the grocery retailer said would create 190 jobs.

The new stores are part of a €35m investment, which is also aimed at revamping existing stores.

The announcement was made at SuperValu's National Conference today.

The location of the new stores has not been disclosed, with a spokesperson saying this was due to commercial reasons.

The company also revealed today it recorded retail sales of €2.67 billion last year, representing an annual rise of 2.4%.

Earlier this month, figures from Kantar Worldpanel covering up until the end of January showed Dunnes Stores had overtaken SuperValu as the grocery retailer with the largest market share in the country.

Dunnes took 22.7% of the market during the period, giving it the top spot for the second time since November.

Supervalu was second with a market share of 22.5%, while Tesco took up a further 22.4% of consumer spend.

Both retailers' share of the market was down on the same period a year ago.

SuperValu currently employs approximately 14,500 people at 219 stores around the country.