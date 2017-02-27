US BILLIONAIRE BOOSTS STAKE IN C&C - US billionaire activist shareholder Charles Brandes must be developing a taste for Irish cider as his firm boosted its stake in Bulmers maker C&C recently.

His company, Brandes Investment Partners and another US activist shareholder, Southeastern Asset Management, both increased their stakes in C&C in recent weeks, while another backer, Franklin Templeton cut its holding. Ferrari-loving Mr Brandes's firm disclosed this week that it increased its stake in the Irish cider maker to 7.02% from 6.02%, says the Irish Times. The investor bought the shares on February 22nd, when C&C closed at €3.95 on the Irish Stock Exchange, valuing the tranche of 3.16 million equities at more than €12 million. It previously bought into C&C for €3.67 and €3.90. The Irish company's shares closed at €3.92 on the Dublin market on Friday, below the level at which Brandes bought its latest tranche, but ahead of the prices at which it purchased the other 6%. Brandes, based in San Diego, California, gave no reason for buying the shares, but the company focuses on "unloved" stocks in the belief that they will deliver long-term returns.

***

GLOBAL WILL MULL IPO ON $100M SALES - Cork-based financial services firm Global Shares aims to be in a position in 2020 where it could stage an initial public offering (IPO) on either the London Stock Exchange or the Nasdaq.

The firm is expected to be valued at about €100m by then and making pre-tax profits of $16m (€15.1m). A recent fundraising by the company secured €4.5m in backing, with a number of well-heeled businesspeople stumping up cash, writes the Irish Independent. Technology entrepreneur Pearse Mee invested €900,000. The fundraising valued Global Shares at €28.2m. Global Shares was founded in 2005. The founder and former chief executive of IFG, Richard Hayes, later led an investment group that took a significant interest in the Cork firm. He is now chairman of Global Shares. The company has developed software used by companies to manage their employee equity plans. It works with about 200 firms, and its clients include well-known public and private companies such as UniCredit, Sage, Experian, Skanska, GSK Ireland, Ambev, Irish Life and PM Group. Global Shares has recently signed a number of significant strategic partnerships.

***

HOTEL INSURANCE 'COSTS €730 A ROOM' - Escalating insurance costs of €730 a room threaten to puncture a record year for many hoteliers and guest house owners as they face the challenge of hosting fewer British visitors, the country's largest hotels group has said.

Irish Hotels Federation president Joe Dolan said a majority of its members cited "runaway" insurance costs as their greatest worry and want reforms to the way courts assess injuries. "We have no issue whatsoever with genuine accidents where guests are rightly compensated. However, the vast majority of claims in the hotel sector concern minor injuries and the higher compensation payouts recommended by the updated Book of Quantum are putting pressure on insurers to increase the reserves," Mr Dolan said. The IHF estimates insurance costs cost the industry €42m a year, equivalent to €730 a room, says the Irish Examiner. Mr Dolan, who was speaking ahead of the start of IHF annual gathering, said that the industry had tapped a record year in tourism numbers. However, hoteliers outside the big cities will likely face the challenge of having fewer British tourists because of the slump in the value of sterling since last summer.

***

US BANKS' 120,000 LOW-COST STAFF IN ASIA AT ODDS WITH TRUMP'S PLEDGES - Top American banks riding high on Donald Trump’s presidency have hired almost 120,000 people in low-cost Asian economies, creating potential tensions with the new administration, which has pledged to bring jobs back to the US.

Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs employed 12% of their total global workforce in Asian support centres in 2015 - the most recent data available. This compared with 10% of overall jobs in 2013, according to figures compiled for the Financial Times by McLagan, a pay benchmarking company. US banks have increasingly sought to cut costs and jobs at home to combat tougher regulation and sluggish revenue growth. David Warfield, associate partner at McLagan’s performance practice, said the banks were likely to continue adding staff outside the US, despite the Trump administration urging companies to invest more at home. Mr Warfield said there was still demand from global banks to hire more staff in Asia, particularly for compliance functions that have become increasingly important following the financial crisis. "Fifteen years ago, compliance roles would have been seen as essential to locate in the same building as the front office," he said. "Today, these activities have been separated into business support roles and more specialised roles. The specialist roles are being supported from alternative offshore locations."

