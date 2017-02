Global art sales plummet, China biggest market: report

Global art sales plunged in 2016 as the number of high-value works sold dropped by half, while China regained its status as the world's top market, data collector Artprice said today.

Art auctions worldwide totalled $12.5 billion (€11.8 billion) last year, down 22% from $16.1 billion in 2015, it said an annual report.