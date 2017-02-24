Bank of Ireland has reported an underlying profit of €1.07 billion last year, down more than 10% on the 2015 figure. That was on the back of a more than 5% dip in revenue along with an increase in levies and regulatory charges. The lender also said it would resume paying a dividend in 2018, having previously aimed to do so this year.

Richie Boucher, Bank of Ireland's chief executive, said the main feature of today's results was the fact that the bank - as it had previously announced - reduced its bond portfolio in 2015 which resulted in "quite substantial additional gains" in that year. Mr Boucher said the bank had signalled to the market at that stage that the gains would not be repeated and that resulted in the lower profit and revenue figures. He added that the bank's underlying businesses all performed strongly last year.

Bank of Ireland said it expects to pay its first dividend in a decade in the first half of 2018, a year later than initially hoped as it awaits further clarity on the Brexit vote in the UK. Mr Boucher said that when the bank issued its interim results last year, it had said that due to the volatility it was seeing in the bond markets and because of the UK's decision to leave the European Union it would have to be a little more careful about the dividend. Mr Boucher said the bank had seen the impact of events on the bond markets on its pension deficit - which significantly improved. But that really only happened in the last quarter of 2016 and the bank CEO said he would really like to see that improvement sustained.

Bank of Ireland's mortgage lending rose by 2% to €1.4 billion during the year and the bank has about 20% of the existing market. Mr Boucher said the bank also did about a quarter of new lending in the market last year and said that the bank is "reasonably pleased" with all of its businesses, while at the same time always striving to do better. Mr Boucher said that Bank of Ireland has a good mix of the mortgage business and one of the main features is that 75% of the new mortgage lending last year was on the basis of the bank's "competitive" fixed rate offers.

Bank of Ireland has made it clear that it will keep its variable mortgage rates high to try to get customers onto fixed rates, and Mr Boucher said the bank wants to build its mortgage business on a long-term basis. He said the bank does not take interest rate risk and it puts its investment behind its fixed rate offers. Bank of Ireland wants to have a balanced business, and it always looks at the trade off between volumes, risk and return, he added. Mr Boucher said that while the bank's fixed rates are "competitive and attractive", Bank of Ireland also has to ensure that the rates are sustainable. He said the bank does not take interest rates risks and recommended that customers do not take rate risks either. Mr Boucher said that informed debate on the issue would be welcome, adding that Bank of Ireland is required to hold 65% more capital against its Irish mortgage book than its UK mortgage book. Bank of Ireland's European peers would hold less than half the capital it is required to hold for its Irish mortgages, the CEO added.

On tracker mortgages, Mr Boucher said that the more than 3,900 Bank of Ireland customers who been overcharged in recent years have all been restored to the "appropriate rate". He said the bank was making a provision of €25m to resolve the issue. Bank of Ireland was taking part in the industry programme, overseen by the Central Bank, on the issue, he said, adding that the bank was "moving as quickly as it can" within that overall programme.

Bank of Ireland has also faced criticism for its "Fear of Missing Out Loan", which offered up to €100 to DCU students via text. Mr Boucher said the bank, on an on-going basis, looks at different ways to reach customers and the FOMO loan was a "small test" scenario. He said the scheme had not been completed yet and the bank has to look at the results before it decides whether it will continue with it or not. Defending the offer, he said that people are responsible and the amounts offered are small and the bank is trying to see whether people can repay on the basis of that special trial.

***

MORNING BRIEFS - Ulster Bank has reported an adjusted profit of €280m for 2016, down 23% on the previous year mainly due to a reduction in the bank's net impairment releases. Ulster Bank, which is owned by Royal Bank of Scotland, said the 2016 results include a €211m charge due to legacy conduct issues.

*** Royal Bank of Scotland today reported a sharp rise in losses as higher misconduct charges and restructuring costs underscored the challenges facing the lender nine years after it was bailed out in the world's biggest bank rescue. RBS, which has not made an annual profit since 2007, booked £6.96 billion of losses for 2016, compared to a £1.98 billion loss the same time a year earlier.

*** A partner company of Google is suing Uber over the alleged theft of trade secrets and technology. Waymo - which is the self-driving car subsidiary of Google's parent company Alphabet - claims that its former manager Anthony Levandowski downloaded 14,000 highly confidential and proprietary design files before he left to help found rival Otto. Otto was bought by Uber last year for $700m. Waymo said it was a difficult move to take legal action against Uber, as its parent company has long worked with the car sharing service. The row relates to a laser-based radar system called LiDAR, which helps cars to automatically detect what is around them.