DIGICEL'S REVENUE FALLS 6% FOLLOWING CURRENCY PROBLEMS - Denis O'Brien’s Digicel telecoms group, which operates in 31 markets across the Caribbean and Asia Pacific regions, saw its revenue decline 6% in the three months to December due to currency weakness across several of its main markets, according to sources.

Stripping out foreign-exchange movements, revenue for the period, Digicel’s third fiscal quarter, were flat year-on-year at $653 million (€617.3 million), said the sources, based on information distributed to the group’s bondholders on Thursday. While earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 1% to $285 million on a constant-currency basis, they fell when earnings from Haiti, Jamaica and other markets were translated into US dollars, says the Irish Times. The Jamaican dollar has depreciated by 11% against the US dollar over the past two years, while the Haitian gourde has fallen more than 40%. On Wednesday, Digicel revealed plans to cut more than 1,500 jobs, or a quarter of its workforce, over the next 18 months as it seeks to boost earnings and lower the burden of its $6 billion-plus debt. The group’s debt stood at about six times annualised ebitda in December and it has committed to debt investors to lowering this ratio to 4.5 by March 2018.

***

ROOM SHORTAGE WARNING AS HOTEL PLAN IS BACKED - Fáilte Ireland has warned that the acute shortage of hotel bedrooms in Dublin poses a major threat to the expansion of the tourism sector in the capital.

The State agency has sounded the warning in a submission to Dublin City Council offering its support for a new €40m 234-bedroom hotel for the Liberties by the O'Sullivan family owned Hodson Bay Group. Last year, An Bord Pleanála refused planning permission for a larger 263-bedroom hotel by the group on the Coombe near St Patrick's Cathedral. However, the council has now given the go-ahead for a hotel reduced in height and scale on the same site, in spite of opposition from local residents, writes the Irish Independent. The hotel is the group's first foray into the booming Dublin hotel market with Fáilte Ireland stating that the capital "is experiencing unprecedented occupancy rates at over 94%". In a submission supporting the plan, the agency told the council the current demand exceeds the supply and inevitably, "prices are inflated giving the message internationally that Dublin is not a competitive destination". Fáilte Ireland's Mary Stack said in the submission "the additional tourism for Dublin City is to be welcomed, however, there is a major threat to its future because of the acute shortage of hotel bedrooms in the city centre".

***

CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR URGES PATIENCE OVER TRACKER PROBE - Central Bank governor Philip Lane urged patience with the ongoing tracker mortgage scandal investigation while in Cork yesterday but conceded the public needed more regular updates.

He said that the review of tracker mortgages involved two million accounts, and to ensure a fair outcome for consumers, the review had to be painstaking. Following briefings at UCC and Cork Chamber, Mr Lane declined to comment on whether the number of customers put on the wrong tracker could be upwards of 20,000, says the Irish Examiner. He said: "When we finalise the whole examination, then we can talk about the aggregate numbers and so on." He did not rule out further sanctions and fines for some of the lenders being investigated. One lender has been fined €4.5m and directed that its customers receive appropriate redress and compensation - by November 2016, this had amounted to €5.8m. Two other enforcement cases are currently ongoing.

***

ELECTRIC-CAR MAKERS ON BATTERY ALERT AFTER HEDGE FUNDS STOCKPILE COBALT - Suppliers to Tesla and other electric carmakers are scrambling to secure shipments of the key battery material cobalt after a group of hedge funds amassed a large stockpile of the scarce metal.

In a bold wager on higher prices, half a dozen funds, including Swiss-based Pala Investments and China's Shanghai Chaos, have purchased and stored an estimated 6,000 tonnes of cobalt, worth as much as $280m, according to the investors, traders and analysts. The stockpile is equivalent to 17% of last year’s global production of the metal, says the Financial Times. Increasing use of batteries containing chemical forms of the metal by Chinese electric carmakers, alongside ambitious plans by the likes of Elon Musk’s Tesla, have created a fertile backdrop for speculators hoping to profit from swelling appetite for cobalt, which boosts the power of lithium-ion batteries. They are betting that demand for electric vehicles will exceed market expectations and push the up the price of cobalt as battery makers such as Panasonic, which makes battery cells for Tesla, rush to lock-up supplies of the material.