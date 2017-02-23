14 Enterprise Ireland companies will showcase their communications technology solutions on the Ireland Pavilion at Mobile World Congress next week.

The Mobile World Congress takes places in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2.

The companies include MDS Amiba, Cork's SRS and Inhance Technology , Benetel, iMobMedia and Cubic Telecom.

The Barcelona event is the world's biggest gathering for the mobile industry and this year it is expected to attract over 100,000 visitors representing mobile operators, device manufacturers, technology providers, vendors and content owners from across the world.

Enterprise Ireland's Leo McAdams said the Irish mobile communications and software sector is respected globally as an innovator, and that attendance at Barcelona would support clients’ efforts in accessing global opportunities in the mobile tech sector.

"Ireland is a significant player in the sector - we estimate that approximately 200 of the 650 Irish owned ICT companies are involved in mobile and communications software, which includes the emerging Internet of Things sector," Mr McAdams said.

It is estimated that these companies generate €650m in exports and support 4,000 jobs in Ireland.