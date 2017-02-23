The US Federal Reserve has pencilled in three interest rate rises for this year and that process may have to get under way "fairly soon", according to some members of its Open Markets Committee. In minutes from the Fed's meeting - held on January 31 and February 1 - many members appeared to be leaning towards a faster pace of rate rises due to an improving jobs market. Others, however, expressed concern around the impact of President Donald Trump's tax and spending policies and suggested more of a wait-and-see approach.

Markets have been trying to divine whether the Fed would undertake the first rate rise of 2017 at its March or June meeting. Eugene Kiernan, Head of Investment Strategy at Appian Asset Management, feels these minutes give the central bank the scope to do either. "I think the Federal Reserve is still trying to be as flexible as possible in terms of the actual timing of its rate increases," he said. "Remember, they started this process in December 2015 and have two moves so far, so there's a long way to go in this process of rising rates."

The arguments for rate increases are clearly stacking up, however, as economic data shows an economy on the front-foot. "The US economy does merit higher interest rates," Mr Kiernan said. "We're seeing some wage acceleration, a fairly buoyant jobs market and the economy overall will probably grow about 2.5% this year. "By Irish standards that's probably not a great rate but it's the highest it's been for 10 years for the US."

There are forces on pushing some on the Fed to be more cautious, however, particularly around the impact President Trump's policies will have on the economy. On the one hand his promise to slash tax and regulation, while also spending big on infrastructure, should feed inflation and - in turn - prompt even more interest rate action. However if his protectionist and anti-trade rhetoric is translated into real policy, that could equally have a dampening effect on US businesses.

This puts the Fed in somewhat of a bind as to what to do - and when - and Mr Kiernan said above all it wants to avoid being too slow to take the appropriate action. "One of the things central banks don't like doing is having to play catch-up," he said. "There's this phrase of being behind the curve and inflation may be moving away from them as they're trying to control it. I suspect they will try and move sooner rather than later. "At the moment the market is thinking more in terms of June and that we wouldn't have a rate hike before St Patrick's Day, but that could change very much dependent on the data and on any greater clarity they get around Trump's proposals for the economy," he says.

An interesting sub-text in all of this is the fact that there are now three vacancies on the Federal Reserve board - with President Trump the man to decide who will take up the roles. Fed chair Janet Yellen is also set to complete her first term in January 2018 and - having been the subject of criticism from Donald Trump during the election campaign - there is the possibility that she will be succeeded once that date comes around. The problem is there is not a whole lot of insight into the kind of policy Trump would like to see the Fed pursue, or the kind of people he might appoint to its board in the coming months.

"I don't think we know - that's part of the issue and I'm not 100% sure he sees that himself," Mr Kiernan said. "There are three vacancies on the seven member board, so it's quite important in terms of the message that sends out. It may well be that the message he's trying to send will be less on policy and on interest rates and maybe more on issues of financial market regulation - which is one of the areas which the guy who resigned last week had some responsibility for," he added.

MORNING BRIEFS - Bord Gáis Energy made a pre-tax profit of £46m for its British parent company last year - up 53% on the figure for 2015. Meanwhile the energy firm's cash flow more than doubled to £84m as the company reported revenues of £781m. Bord Gáis Energy is owned by Britain's Centrica, which this morning reported a £1.5 billion operating profit for 2016 - up 4% year on year.

*** Digicel, the telecoms group owned by businessman Denis O'Brien, is to cut a quarter of its workforce over the next 18 months as part of a 'transformation programme' at the company. The firm employs around 6,000 people across 31 countries - primarily in the Caribbean and Central America. Digicel had planned an initial public offering in 2015, but that was shelved after investors failed to meet its expected valuation. The company is carrying over $6 billion in debt which, when coupled with weaker currencies in its key markets, has contributed to its cost cutting decision, David Holohan of Merrion Capital said.